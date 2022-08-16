scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Picture Book Beats: Try looking at things from Daft Bat’s point of view!

It’s easy to guess how the book ends; as I said at the outset, it’s a book with a rather in-your-face messaging, and not something I take to kindly in books for children.

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 3:17:16 pm
book cover, Daft BatDaft Bat is written by Jeanne Willis/ Illustrated by Tony Ross, published by Andersen Press, UK, 2006 (Source: Amazon)

By Richa Jha

(Daft Bat is written by Jeanne Willis/ Illustrated by Tony Ross, published by Andersen Press, UK, 2006.)

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It’s not the subtlest of ways of saying what Daft Bat sets out to say, but it works, and works well. The book tells us the story about ‘a bat who got everything round the wrong way’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

It’s also the story of the other ‘wild, young animals’ in the forest who believe that the bat got everything round the wrong way.

Take, for instance, the response of the animals who ask the bat what she’d like for a welcome gift.

“I’d like an umbrella to keep my feet dry, please,” she said.

Advertisement
Also Read | |Picture Book Beats: ‘Always know the way home’ and other Rules of Summer

“Umbrellas keep heads dry, not feet!” whispered Baby Elephant. “Daft old Bat!”

This ‘daft old bat’ moniker gets reinforced over several such ‘odd things’ that Bat says and does. Like declaring that the sky is below and that her ears would get wet if it ‘rains very hard and the river rises and (her) ears will get wet’.

Or, that her rain hat would fall off into the grass above.

Advertisement

It’s the toes that would get wet, and the grass is below, not above, mock the other animals. Naturally, to be saying such crazy things, the bat’s got to be extraordinarily daft.

Or ‘completely barmy’.

Or ‘bonkers’ and ‘barking mad’.

And if ‘she’s mad, she might be dangerous!’.

True, true. And that’s how all the animals in the forest land at the Wise Owls’ for help.

The Wise Owl, being the wise old owl, sets about doing his sanity check on the bat with a series of questions that the bat answers with much ease and assuredness. After all, what’s so difficult about answering that ‘a tree has a trunk at the top and leaves at the bottom’, or that ‘a mountain has a flat bit at the top and a pointy bit hanging down.’

Also Read | |Picture Book Beats: ‘Supposing’ tells us we are what we think

It’s not difficult to imagine the kind of alarm bells these set off in the forest.

It is then that the Wise Owl turns to the rest of the animals and poses that one all-important question:

Advertisement

“Have you ever tried looking at things from Bat’s point of view?”

It’s easy to guess how the book ends; as I said at the outset, it’s a book with a rather in-your-face messaging, and not something I take to kindly in books for children. But it’s also this directness of intent and clarity of communication that makes the book work well for the young minds.

Advertisement
Also Read | |Picture Book Beats: ‘When You Look Up’ is a powerful, brilliant book about discovering ourselves through and in stories

But more significantly, it speaks directly to the adult reader, too. And its no-fuss manner of conveying the message hits the adult mind hard. Because unlike the little ones who are yet to begin to think up their lives along rigid mindsets, it’s us grown-ups who almost always fail to look at things from the other person’s perspective, thereby precipitating a big chunk of suffering for ourselves and for those around us.

We all know the correct answer to ‘Have you ever tried looking at things from the other person’s point of view?’ What we are terrible at is following it in our interpersonal interactions.

Advertisement

We have a sweet little picture book exhorting us to take it as an invaluable life lesson. It surely cannot be that hard to embrace, can it?

——————-

Richa Jha, a picture book devourer, reads, writes, publishes, gifts, buys, borrows and hoards them for herself. She believes that there is no better life coach than a picture book created just right. In this monthly column, she’ll share some of personal favourites.

At their best, picture books are powerful meditations on life, its quintessential soul-curry, as I call them. Pick them up, no matter where on the reading spectrum you see yourself – a book novice or an incorrigible bibliophile. They will never let you down.

P.S. She’s also on a mission of sorts to convert everyone into a picture book devourer. The world needs more of us.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:17:16 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

5

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to ...
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack
From the Urdu Press

Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far
Explained

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement