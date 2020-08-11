Making the switch from disposable to eco-friendly reusable cloth diapers

Can a diaper made of cloth really match the performance of a disposable diaper? Absolutely! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Pallavi Utagi

We live in a world where everyone seems to love things that come with convenience. But the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic taught us that ease doesn’t necessarily mean better, particularly for the environment and our planet. To build a healthy future, we need to actively look at sustainable living, spread awareness and understand that every step we take impacts everyone around us, quite literally.

Many parents are now actively choosing organic, natural and reusable materials. A big number of mothers are looking at alternatives to disposable diapers which is one of the most frequently bought items for a baby. They are moving towards reusable diapers which not only provide the benefits offered by the disposable diapers but also are better for the baby’s skin. We must understand why disposable diapers are such a big menace for Mother Earth.

About 27.4 billion diapers end up in the US landfills each year, making it the third biggest item in the landfills and not to forget the 3.5 million tonnes of waste they generate each year. Statistics also show that 3.4 billion gallons of fuel oil gets used to manufacture the disposable diapers. Another fact: These take about 500 years to decompose as well! This should be enough concern to anyone, whether a parent or not. Moreover, disposable diapers use about 20 times the amount of raw materials compared to cloth diapers and in turn increase your carbon footprint. This appeals to many parents who are interested in fighting the ozone layer depletion and reducing the environmental strain on the planet.

A lot of toxic chemicals and materials get used in manufacturing disposable diapers which could be linked to negative health outcomes such as rashes on the bum which is a common concern for many parents. The modern variants of diapers made of cloth don’t use the same components and are essentially made of organic cloth/natural fibres which are skin-friendly, breathable and soft for the baby. It’s hard to beat the feel of natural fibres against the skin any day.

Can a diaper made of cloth really match the performance of a disposable diaper? Absolutely! Modern variations of cloth diapers really offer all the benefits of disposable diapers – long hours of absorbency, a dry feel and waterproof. So they provide the convenience of disposables along with the goodness of cloth which makes them easy to use with no side-effects on the baby or the planet. They are free of harmful and toxic chemicals which in turn makes them extremely skin-friendly for the sensitive skin of the baby.

They are washable and reusable which in turn saves the effort and cost of stocking up diapers making them a very economical diapering option. Definitely a boon during these times as you won’t need to make the quick trips to the medical store every now and then.

Modern cloth diapers are way cuter than disposables as they come in a variety of prints, colours, patterns and textures. They are adjustable and hence, fit babies from newborns till they’re potty trained. Also, it’s an easy switch to potty train them if the little ones are already used to cloth since the beginning.

(The writer is the founder of SuperBottoms)

