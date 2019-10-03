Let’s tell the shy kid that it’s fine to be an introvert

By Alka Kapur

India is home to more than 339,000 private schools, nearly 1,400 of which are in Delhi NCR alone. Around 69 million students presently study at the elementary level in private schools in the country. Every year, about six to eight per cent of that populace is churned out from these hundreds of thousands of private schools, into the vast, voluminous world out there, seemingly ready to take the first big steps of their existence, right at the cusp of their adult lives.

Are our kids really ready for that move? Do we really prepare them for what lies ahead? According to World Health Organisation, India is the world’s capital of mentally depressed people, and 6.5 per cent of country’s total population is afflicted with mental illness such as anxiety, insomnia, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

So, what’s that got to do with private schools? Or schooling in general? A lot, if you come to think of it. Behavioural disorders, by definition, involve a pattern of disruptive behaviour among children that can cause problems in school, at home, or in social situations. They could start with the seemingly inane – lack of attention, hyperactivity, impulsivity – but, potentially, spark towards the markedly dangerous domains of defiance, drug use and/or criminal activity.

Everything starts from scratch, just like everything is easier to nip while still in the bud. Identifying pupils’/students’ individual developmental and educational needs and psychological and physical abilities, and environmental factors which have an impact on their functioning, and addressing the needs identified is the responsibility of every school; they may provide their students with emotional as well as intellectual support.

School, the second home to students, is a place where a child learns to grow under the guidance of teachers, instructors and counsellors. Whatever students do in the school premises hardly get unnoticed by their teachers and counsellors. And, parents entrust their wards to schools with the hope that these educational institutions are the best places to shape their children’s overall personality. At schools, they not only learn about various academic subjects but also the way to interact and respond with people and the environment. This counselling and guidance referred to as psychological and educational support, provided to pupils/students in nursery schools, schools and other educational institutions involves.

The kid who likes being in a shell, and runs to the hills at the sight of any ‘public’ event, is sneered at and ridiculed for being ‘too shy’ – but never told that it is, in fact, as acceptable for a person to be introverted as extroverted. The kid who can’t catch a breath and makes teachers/guardians move from pillar to post to keep her/him at bay is admonished for being ‘too hyper’ – but never moulded in a manner best suited to channel her/his abundant energies. Is it, then, a mere coincidence that we create, year-on-year, a greater number of emotionally-stunted graduates than any other country?

Although India’s education system has benefitted in recent decades by taking a look at the West, very few efforts are made to address issues and challenges related to students’ behaviour. Now, e-learning is here to stay, there is a gradual shift from rote to real learning, and greater emphasis has been placed upon co- and extra-curricular activities, but nothing significant is achieved in reducing suicidal tendency in students. Unfortunately, we are not teaching our kids the vitality and value of behavior, all that comes with it, all that stems from it. How, then, do we expect them to get magically matured into mentally and emotionally strong adults? But do we, as a society, care about educating our children beyond the books? Think about it.

