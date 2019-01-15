Indian Army Day 2019: A military dad talks about the struggles of parenting

By Maj Gen Somnath Jha (Retd)

There are essentially three ‘modus operandi’ under which children are raised in military families. First, and still the most common, is that the children keep moving with their parents, every one to three years; moving into and adjusting to a new environment and school each time. And that is not all; each alternate transfer of the father is to an ‘operational’ or ‘field’ station, which means that the children stay with their mother, away from the father. And the father gets to play father for two to three months in a year, when he comes home on leave. When the father is posted in a ‘peace’ station (for one to three years), then only do the children get the benefit of having both parents with them.

Second, and becoming more common in these times, is that the children stay with their mother in one place (which may, or may not be the grandparents’ place), for the sake of ‘stability’ of education and life, and the father serves in different stations in India or abroad, whether in ‘field’ or ‘peace’ stations. When this system is adopted by a family, it is essentially the mother who brings up the children virtually single-handedly, except for short spells when the father comes home to them on leave.

Third, and least common, is that the children are sent away (at an appropriate age) to a boarding school, again for the sake of ‘stability’ in schooling. In this case, the direct role of parents in raising their children is vastly reduced. And the children get to be with the mother or both the parents when they come home on school vacations.

While none of the above appears anywhere near ‘ideal’ parenting models, the following essentials emerge clearly:

1. Military mothers play the most vital role in raising their children; the burden of parenting responsibility on her is virtually unparalleled. While the fathers’ direct parenting time is reduced or minimal chronologically, it still has to be brought to bear in the reduced time or even remotely.

2. Most military children end up studying in five to eight different schools in different parts of the country. This inculcates in them the ability to accept and adapt to change, keen social skills and a sense of innate discipline.

3. Military children get to live in the clean, orderly and well-organised military stations or cantonments. This affords them the benefit of community living and many sports, recreational and adventure facilities. Furthermore, they grow up in a responsible and a secular society. This helps build character, in being socially adept and develop an overall high self-esteem.

4. Growing up in a military environment, experiencing the military ethos and challenges, military children are more easily given to patriotism and developing traits of responsible citizens.