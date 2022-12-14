scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Here’s how art forms can help spark math curiosity in your child

After we count to 10, a cycle repeats, now if you make the number 7 the last one, calling it a seven-based number system, the cycle repeats — that is literally how musical notes are visualized. Math and music are intertwined.

math, subject math, children learning math, importance of math, art forms and math, math curiosity in kids, parenting, indian express newsParents should encourage children to create artwork with math concepts like angles, shapes, parabolas, etc. In fact, the most beautiful of artworks contain complex mathematical intricacies. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

By Neelakantha Bhanu

We have often seen children scared of math. This is because students view math as a set of rules to follow and equations to solve, nothing more than that.

However, math is a language, a way of thinking, and an expression of humanity. We never look for math around us; instead, we leave math in the textbook. The true essence of math and math learning can be found in our everyday lives.

In this article, I want to talk about how art forms can help spark math curiosity in your child. This is contrary to popular belief that art and math are two distinct subjects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists
ALSO READ |5 ways to use sports to spark kids’ interest in math

Teaching math with music

Music is about recurring patterns and patterns are mathematical. Any kind of music intrinsically possesses a melodic structure and rhythm. The transition from listening to music to perceiving it as sound is absolutely necessary for students learning math through music.

Let me break it down for you. After we count to 10, a cycle repeats, now if you make the number 7 the last one, calling it a seven-based number system, the cycle repeats — that is literally how musical notes are visualized. Math and music are far more intertwined than people make them be. More importantly, there are a lot of fundamental mathematical concepts that are related to the kind of music that people regularly listen to

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Not good at mathematics? Your child can still be a whiz at it

Exploring the artistic angle of math

Parents should encourage children to create artwork with math concepts like angles, shapes, parabolas, etc. In fact, the most beautiful of artworks contain complex mathematical intricacies. “Life imitates art” and there’s math all around us. Moreover, the moment children try to find systematic shapes and angles in artworks they make, their artistic endeavours become more meaningful.

Art is all about visualization, and visual art is one of the best ways to decode math in its truest form. For example, The famous painting Monalisa by Leonardo Da Vinci depicts the math concept of the ‘Golden ratio,’ and mathematicians have noted that Escher’s art frequently utilizes hyperbolic geometry.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Want your child to not be scared of mathematics? Try these fun learning methods

Conclusion

I strongly believe inculcating mathematical concepts and giving a good reason for why things are the way they are through mathematics is absolutely vital. Particularly knowing why you’re learning a certain kind of math and what purpose it serves, makes things way more interesting.

Moreover, we live in a time where parents are constantly looking for alternate forms of learning mathematics and academics. Teaching math through various art forms helps parents spark curiosity for math among children easily.

(The writer is the world’s fastest human calculator & CEO of Bhanzu)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:57:25 pm
Next Story

Raghuram Rajan at Bharat Jodo, BJP hits out: ‘Fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close