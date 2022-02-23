Childhood cancer in India: Are preventive healthcare and genetic testing keys to rising numbers?

By Dr.Divya Agarwal,

The high prevalence of childhood cancer in India is gradually becoming an undeniable sobering fact, and is emerging as a definite cause for alarm. Despite the fact that childhood cancers are less common than adult cancers, there is a pattern for growing tendency in cancers in children and adolescents. Every year, about 400,000 cases in children and adolescents are reported around the world.

ALSO READ | Childhood cancer and how to deal with it during the pandemic

Research suggests that around 40,000 children aged between 0 – 19 years are diagnosed with cancer each year, with experts estimating that the actual number is even far higher. When it comes to mortality, cancer in children has risen to become one of the main causes of death among children around the world, particularly in underdeveloped nations. More than 80% of children with cancer survive in high-income countries, but only 20% of children with cancer survive in low- and middle-income countries.

February 15th has been observed as International Childhood Cancer Day since 2022, to create awareness on childhood cancer.

What are the most prevalent forms and symptoms of childhood cancer?

Know about the tell-tale signs of childhood cancer. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) Know about the tell-tale signs of childhood cancer. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

The most common cancer in children is usually blood cancer, followed by brain tumors and other solid organ cancers. The common symptoms of blood cancer include easy fatigability, anemia, bleeding from skin and gums, enlarged lymph nodes, liver and spleen, bone and joint pain. It is important to note that these signs and symptoms may not be manifestations of blood cancer all the time but parents should seek a medical expert’s advice in such situations. And if they suspect it to be blood cancer, it’s important they evaluate the child in a proper medical setting.

Severe headache with forceful vomiting, seizures, rapidly enlarging head size in infants, abnormal walking style and behavior can point towards a possible brain cancer. Any weird growth/swelling anywhere in the body, from head to foot can be a possible manifestation of cancer. Early diagnosis and providing appropriate, timely treatment will help in achieving a better outcome in these children.

Does genetic testing or screening provide an edge here?

Procedures such as Genetic Testing and Newborn Screening are extremely crucial here, especially in certain cases such as impending familial history. A preventive approach is always good with Cancers, and it can be done in several ways. Chemotherapy is usually the preferred treatment for cancer, but it can also be tiresome and physically demanding in most cases, especially when it comes to children. Hence, in lieu of an imminent risk, parents can actually look for options such as stem cell banking.

While genetic testing and newborn screening can help in early diagnosis which in turn can prompt early treatment, preserving one’s stem cells can help in tandem with chemotherapy sessions.

The author is MD (Pediatrics), DM (Medical Genetics) and Clinical Advisor at LifeCell Diagnostics.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.