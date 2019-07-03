Being Baba: Donating memories, giving away what my baby no longer needs

By Mihir Joshi

Babies have the cutest clothes! Right? I mean everything we get our babies is super pretty. Even now, when I think about the stuff we got for our baby boy Neil – his tiny clothes, his first bed, the little rocker he spent months sitting on and so many other things, I get all emotional. You just don’t have the heart to throw anything away because there are so many amazing memories and images in your mind attached to every little thing. But the reality of space and time in something you can’t escape.

As your baby grows older the number of things they have just keeps increasing and no matter how much you’re attached to the older stuff, you must make space for the new. You are then faced with the dilemma of what to do with your precious memories because that is just what those old clothes and toys become.

My wife Neha said something to me that really made an impact. She remarked that our friends and relatives can definitely afford the kind of clothes and toys we’ve got for Neil but let’s think about the kids who don’t have the same joys that we do. She said this to me after having already searched for a really good orphanage near our place. And we decided that we shall give our baby’s clothes and toys, which were in excellent condition, to other kids who probably don’t have too many people giving them the kind of nice things we often take for granted.

We found Bal Anand, Worldchildren Welfare Trust India in Chembur and after reading up a bit more, and finding out that one of our friends had also donated to them, we decided to give Neil’s first batch of clothes and toys to them. It was immensely satisfying thinking that our baby boy’s toys would not be discarded randomly, and that they would probably give some other baby the kind of joy they gave Neil. I’m sure there are good and deserving orphanages in every part of India. Look for them and do this, and see the happiness it gives you!

Most orphanages accept donations in multiple ways. Be it money, books, pencils, crayons, clothes, toys…they will put it all to good use. Businesses, groups or organisations can fund various projects at the orphanage. Your companies can also sponsor events at such organisations, and you can personally donate money to fund a child’s welfare. And it isn’t always about money. Like us, you can donate clothes, toys, books, stationery, groceries, vegetables and household items too. You can even sponsor a meal and finally even if you don’t have kids you can always volunteer for fundraising events for orphanages and NGOs that support kids because they always need help.

I’m sure that as parents, we want to provide our babies everything they want or need. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could also do a bit for the babies, who through no fault of their own don’t have the same luxuries our babies do?

(The writer is a singer-his debut album Mumbai Blues won the GIMA Award for Best Rock Album in 2015-hosts his own talk show-The MJ Show and does live Hindi commentary for WWE. Follow him on twitter @mihirjoshimusic)