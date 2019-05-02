Avengers Endgame: 8 life lessons for kids from the Marvel movie

By Vaibhav Datar

The summer vacation gets a fascinating start with the arrival of Avengers Endgame and it is no doubt that the movie is a “once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon”. Marvel fans in India are going gaga about it, but the question arises as a parent, would you want to take your child for screening? While children love superheroes, but as a parent, you are not sure how they will feel about intergalactic genocide. Come on! You should know it is indispensable for every kid out there to be aware of all kinds of sudden possibilities in this world.

Well, let me tell you this, as a parent I had the privilege to watch the most anticipated movie of the year with my two kids, aged 8 and 13 years, last weekend and I would definitely like to propel every Indian parent to watch it with their children, as it is incredibly worthwhile.

For little ones in the audience, they should be prepared for some dynamic empowerment leadership lessons, coming all together from your very own flamboyant superheroes in the movie. The movie gives ultimate themes of courage, teamwork and perseverance which are a great source of encouragement for a child to instill confidence within them, get inspired and grow in a competitive world.

Avengers Endgame contains violence, but it’s definitely not brutal. The movie itself is a revolution and contains an exemplary climactic battle between “good and evil” that has the power to influence kids to take a strong stand like a leader for the right reason, no matter how hard it is. Endgame is a genuine cultural phenomenon and I must say, this content is meant for all age groups.

Thus, following the legacy of the hastag #don’tspoiltheendgame, while not revealing any major spoilers, here are some leadership lessons and quotes from the movie to motivate your child.

1. Choose your role model (superhero) wisely

A role model or superhero can leave an astounding impact in a young person’s life. Ask your child to follow the overarching qualities of their favourite leader (superhero) from the movie as they have the ability to shape their views, ideals and actions and become a better version of them.

2. Wise leaders learn and grow from their mistakes

After killing Thanos, Thor said in the Endgame, “I went for the head.” Well, after that, he noticed it didn’t solve anything. This is a great example of the fact that even a great leader can make mistakes; you can demonstrate great leadership when you acknowledge your mistakes, learn from your flaws and try not to cover up or blame anyone else for it. If leaders do not learn from their mistakes they will revisit them. Thanos said, “You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? Back to me.”

3. Leaders are dealers in hope, looking out for a brighter tomorrow

Rogers said, “This is the fight of our lives and we’re going to win. Whatever it takes.” A leader is someone who is able to awaken a sense of belief inside everyone, who plants a seed of hope and keeps on motivating, whatever the situation may be.

4. Great leaders are inclusive

All great leaders are people-oriented, they are patient, great listeners and soft-spoken. Great leaders value time, which is their greatest ally. Quoting his father, Tony said, “No amount of money ever bought a second of time.” The present moment is worth more than any amount of cash. So value your time!

5. Successful leaders look out for opportunity

Thanos said, “As long as there are those who remember what was, they will never know what could be.” A leader is someone who holds her or himself accountable for finding the potential in every process.

6. A great team has dynamic depth

Rogers was able to wield Thor’s hammer and the latter was seen quite happy about it, which is an example of great teamwork between them. We must understand that all successful teamwork is born from great friendship. Stark asks Rogers, “Do you trust me?” To which he replies, “I do.” So encourage kids to trust and grow a cordial rapport with classmates and group members.

7. Nothing is permanent and things can change in instant

It’s a fast growing world and we must be prepared for any new challenges like a “surprise test” and must learn to be flexible with it. The movie opens with Hawkeye’s entire family disappearing in a snap, but after putting in a good amount of effort, he gets them all back.

8. Great leaders finish well

At the end of the movie, the Avengers personified their leadership qualities and mastered what they aimed for.

(The writer is a midlife coach author of Simplify Your Life.)