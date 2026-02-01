“Sorry, I missed therapy last week as I was speaking to an AI bot instead of coming to see you,” said a patient as she entered my clinic recently. More and more, people are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI), not because they believe it can heal them, but because it feels easier to start there. It is often the first place they admit something is wrong. Not to friends. Not to family. Sometimes not even to themselves.

There is a strange relief in speaking to something that does not ask you to be okay, does not rush you to explain, and does not look at you differently once you have said too much. AI waits. It lets people circle the same feeling again and again until the words finally land.

For someone who has spent years holding everything in, that can feel like a small release. Especially at night, when thoughts grow louder and the world feels unreachable, having something respond can soften the loneliness. It may not understand in the human sense, but it gives space. And for many people, space is the first thing they have had in a long time. But healing is not just about being heard. It is about being felt.

Therapy works because another human being is present with you, emotionally and psychologically. A therapist notices when your voice lowers, when your eyes avoid a thought, when your body tenses before a memory. They sit with you when there are no answers. They allow silence without trying to fix it. AI can reflect your words and validate your emotions, but it does not carry the weight of your story in the same way. It cannot feel the ache in a pause or the fear behind a laugh.

Therapy is also about trust built over time. About showing up again and again, even when it feels uncomfortable. It is about being gently challenged when patterns repeat and staying long enough for something deeper to shift. These moments happen in a relationship, and a relationship is something only humans can truly offer.

At the same time, it is important to be honest about the world we live in. Not everyone has access to therapy. Not everyone feels safe enough to open up to another person. Some people do not even have the language for what they feel. For them, AI can become a quiet starting point. It can help someone put a name to an emotion they have always dismissed. It can guide them through grounding when anxiety feels unbearable. It can help them reflect when they feel stuck but do not know why. For someone who has never been asked how they feel without expectation, even a simple prompt can feel meaningful.

AI does not judge. It does not hurry the process. And sometimes, that gentleness allows a person to realise they deserve support beyond the screen. Not to dismiss that it would generate answers only according to the honesty of the prompts that we put in.

So perhaps AI is not the new therapist. Perhaps it is the first listener. A place where people begin to tell the truth, even if it is messy and unfinished. Real healing still asks for human connection, for someone who can sit across from you and stay when things get heavy. But if AI helps people take that first step, if it helps them move from silence to expression, then it has a place in the journey.

It is not about choosing between technology and therapy. It is about understanding that healing rarely begins in a perfect setting. Sometimes it begins in the quiet, typing words you have never said before, and realising for the first time that your feelings deserve space.