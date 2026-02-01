Premium

Typing the truth: AI is not a therapist but it may be the first listener many confide in

If AI helps people take that first step towards therapy, if it helps them move from silence to expression, then it has a place in the healing journey.

Written by: Alisha Lalljee
4 min readFeb 1, 2026 10:00 AM IST
AIAI generates answers only according to the honesty of the prompts that we put in (Image: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

“Sorry, I missed therapy last week as I was speaking to an AI bot instead of coming to see you,” said a patient as she entered my clinic recently. More and more, people are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI), not because they believe it can heal them, but because it feels easier to start there. It is often the first place they admit something is wrong. Not to friends. Not to family. Sometimes not even to themselves.

There is a strange relief in speaking to something that does not ask you to be okay, does not rush you to explain, and does not look at you differently once you have said too much. AI waits. It lets people circle the same feeling again and again until the words finally land.

For someone who has spent years holding everything in, that can feel like a small release. Especially at night, when thoughts grow louder and the world feels unreachable, having something respond can soften the loneliness. It may not understand in the human sense, but it gives space. And for many people, space is the first thing they have had in a long time. But healing is not just about being heard. It is about being felt.

Therapy works because another human being is present with you, emotionally and psychologically. A therapist notices when your voice lowers, when your eyes avoid a thought, when your body tenses before a memory. They sit with you when there are no answers. They allow silence without trying to fix it. AI can reflect your words and validate your emotions, but it does not carry the weight of your story in the same way. It cannot feel the ache in a pause or the fear behind a laugh.

AI AI can reflect your words and validate your emotions, but it does not carry the weight of your story in the same way (as a therapist) [Image: Freepik]

Therapy is also about trust built over time. About showing up again and again, even when it feels uncomfortable. It is about being gently challenged when patterns repeat and staying long enough for something deeper to shift. These moments happen in a relationship, and a relationship is something only humans can truly offer.

At the same time, it is important to be honest about the world we live in. Not everyone has access to therapy. Not everyone feels safe enough to open up to another person. Some people do not even have the language for what they feel. For them, AI can become a quiet starting point. It can help someone put a name to an emotion they have always dismissed. It can guide them through grounding when anxiety feels unbearable. It can help them reflect when they feel stuck but do not know why. For someone who has never been asked how they feel without expectation, even a simple prompt can feel meaningful.

Also Read | Why ‘strong kids’ still need to cry – like a tree that bends instead of breaking

AI does not judge. It does not hurry the process. And sometimes, that gentleness allows a person to realise they deserve support beyond the screen. Not to dismiss that it would generate answers only according to the honesty of the prompts that we put in.

Story continues below this ad

So perhaps AI is not the new therapist. Perhaps it is the first listener. A place where people begin to tell the truth, even if it is messy and unfinished. Real healing still asks for human connection, for someone who can sit across from you and stay when things get heavy. But if AI helps people take that first step, if it helps them move from silence to expression, then it has a place in the journey.

It is not about choosing between technology and therapy. It is about understanding that healing rarely begins in a perfect setting. Sometimes it begins in the quiet, typing words you have never said before, and realising for the first time that your feelings deserve space.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Advertisement
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement