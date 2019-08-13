‘You are a thief, don’t deserve to represent Pakistan’: Maleeha Lodhi heckled in US

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, was recently heckled by a man in New York. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Lodhi was seen evading questions based by the man, claiming to be from Pakistan, during an interaction with the media.

When Lodhi was leaving from the event, the man heckled her and shouted,”from last 15-20 years, what are you doing?” He then shouted loudly “I have a question for you.”

When he was asked to stop recording by the people present at the event, the man said, “I’m not going to stop recording. It is not against the law. I am asking her a question…I am a Pakistani.”

When Pakistan’s top diplomat at the UN refused to answer, the man heckled her and said, “did not deserve to represent Pakistan.”

However, the authenticity of the video could not be ascertained. There was no official response from Lodhi and the Pakistani mission.

(With PTI inputs)