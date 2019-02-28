Willing to consider IAF pilot’s return if it leads to ‘de-escalation’: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said his country is willing to consider returning the captured IAF pilot if it leads to “de-escalation” of tensions with India. “Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation,” PTI quoted Qureshi as saying.

The minister also said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to talk to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the phone to offer him peace. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to talk to Narendra Modi on the telephone and ready to extend an invitation of peace. Is Modi ready?” he asked.

“We are ready for every eventuality. If they give priority to peace, we are ready for peace. If they prioritise dialogue, we are ready for dialogue,” the Foreign Minister said.

India, meanwhile, has clarified that is is in no mood to negotiate any deal and it wants Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in Pakistan custody, back immediately and unharmed, government sources told The Indian Express.

The Pakistan Foreign Office also confirmed receiving the dossier on the Pulwama attack from India. “Let’s talk together on the basis of the dossier. I am ready to talk. You want to talk about terrorism, I am ready. You want to talk about peace, I am ready. You want to make it a common challenge, I am ready,” he said.

The dossier handed over by India has “specific details” of the involvement of the JeM in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in Pakistan.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack by JeM.

Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, the government claimed, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot