Will make masses aware of miscarriage of justice: Shehbaz Sharif on verdict against Nawaz

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his brother Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif on Friday was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a corruption case. (Source: Reuters) Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his brother Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif on Friday was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a corruption case. (Source: Reuters)

An anti-graft court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years of imprisonment, over his family’s purchase of upscale apartments in London’s Avenfield House. Reacting to the verdict, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chairman Shehbaz Sharif said, “History will remember this verdict in black words.” He also termed the verdict to be ‘politically motivated’ and claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in Panama papers.

Shehbaz in a series of tweets, condemned the court’s sentence stating that “Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) strongly rejects the verdict of the Accountability Court in the Avenfield case. History will remember this verdict in black words. The decision is flawed, politically motivated & has glaring loopholes.” He added, “The NAB court’s decision is based on oppression & cruelty. The name of Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama papers nor was it there as owner of Avenfield flats.”

Praising Sharif for his contribution towards the welfare of Pakistan, Shehbaz said, “Nawaz Sharif has CPEC, operationalisation of Gwadar port, strong advocacy of the Kashmir cause at the UN, motorways, vast road infrastructure to his credit. He led Pakistan out of economic crises & stabilized it.”

Shebaz also said that Nawaz is the one who made Pakistan an atomic power, adding that the former prime minister stood up to foreign powers and did what was in the supreme interest of Pakistan.

He said that Sharif and Maryam, who was also sentenced to seven years, appeared before the NAB court for 109 times, including the weekends.

Shebaz also said that he will travel to every nook and corner of Pakistan and make the masses aware of the miscarriage of justice.

Commenting on the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, which will be held on July 25, Shebaz said, “I would ask the candidates of the PML-N to keep running their electoral campaigns. They should make the electorate aware of the excesses being committed against the party leadership & the double standards of justice applied by NAB. PML(N) will utilize all legal and constitutional remedies against the decision. NAB court gave its decision today. Another court, the court of people, will deliver its verdict on July 25. The masses will use the power of vote & their evidence will be irrefutable.”

