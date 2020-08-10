Why Pak men in this viral video uprooted saplings after Imran Khan’s call to plant trees

Imran Khan in Islamabad launched a tree plantation campaign planting a record 3.5 million saplings in the country in a single day. (File) Imran Khan in Islamabad launched a tree plantation campaign planting a record 3.5 million saplings in the country in a single day. (File)

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched the country’s largest tree plantation campaign, a video posted on Twitter of people pulling out saplings from the ground has gone viral, partly because it was given a radical Islamism spin.

The viral video was tweeted with the text: “Prime minister Imran Khan of Pakistan this weekend organized massive tree planting. Extremists attacked the great efforts of the prime minister claiming it is against islam. Crazy! All religions call upon us to protect Mother Earth.”

The video, which has over 70,000 views, shows residents of Pakistan’s Khyber’s Mandi Kass district uprooting the saplings. But there is more to this than meets the eye. The men, according to Samaa TV, were protesting against the government’s move as the ownership of the land was in dispute.

Prime minister Imran Khan of Pakistan🇵🇰 this weekend organized massive treplanting. Extremists attacked the great efforts of the prime minister claiming it is against islam. Crazy! All religions call upon us to protect Mother Earth. pic.twitter.com/vrOAu9SiUT — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 10, 2020

They reportedly removed over 6,000 new trees planted by the administration. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM Mahmood Khan, after taking note of the incident, has promised action against the perpetrators, Samaa TV reported.

Imran Khan launched a tree plantation campaign that saw a record 3.5 million saplings being planted in the country in a single day. Highlighting that the country is in the top 10 most affected nations by climate change, Dawn quoted Khan saying: “The 3.5 million saplings that we have planted today is just the start. This is a constant, ongoing battle, we are not doing this for us. We are doing it for the coming generations,”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.