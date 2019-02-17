Why Iran seeks ‘revenge’ on Pakistan

Even as India is preparing a dossier against Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack, thousands of Iranians called for “revenge” against Pakistan for allegedly harbouring militants who killed 27 of its Revolutionary Guards in a suicide bombing earlier this week, news agency AFP reported.

“The government of Pakistan must pay the price of harbouring these terrorist groups and this price will undoubtedly be very high,” said Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, referring to jihadist outfit Jaish al Adl (“Army of Justice”).

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer observe the previous reservations and will directly act to counter such acts,” Jafari told mourners gathered at the city of Isfahan’s Bozorgmehr Square.

As he left the podium, people shouted “Commander of Sepah (Farsi for Revolutionary Guards) — Revenge! Revenge!”.

On Wednesday, a day before the Pulwama attack, a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a bus carrying Iranian security forces. The suicide bombing killed twenty-seven Revolutionary Guards. Jaish al-Adl claimed the responsibility for the attack. While there is no overt link between Jaish al-Adl and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is responsible for the attack in Kashmir, they are both based in Pakistan and are Sunni extremist groups.

Much like India has been asking Pakistan to shut down Jaish-e-Mohammed, Iran accuses Pakistan of sheltering the JuA and has repeatedly asked Islamabad to crackdown against it.

Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also accused Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of supporting militant Sunni groups that attack Iranian forces, saying they could face “reprisal operations.” “Why do Pakistan’s army and security body … give refuge to these anti-revolutionary groups? Pakistan will no doubt pay a high price,” Jafari said in remarks live on state television.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE deny backing such militants.

