Why only bothered about Muslims in Kashmir and not in China: US to Pakistan

Criticising Pakistan for its selective outrage about the alleged lockdown of Muslims in the newly-carved out Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the United States questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday about its silence on the atrocities on the Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims in China.

“I would like to see the same level of concern expressed also about Muslims who are being detained in Western China, literally in concentration-like conditions. And so being concerned about the human rights of Muslims does extend more broadly than Kashmir, and you’ve seen the administration very involved here during the UN General Assembly and trying to shine a light on the horrific conditions that continue to exist for Muslims throughout China,” Wells was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

During a special briefing at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia criticised Khan for not highlighting the “horrific conditions” that continue to exist for the members of the Muslim community in China’s in Xinjiang province. The American official also stated that an estimated one million Muslim population has been under the Chinese government’s detention in its north-western province.

China is an all-weather ally of Pakistan, especially ever since President Donald Trump has cut down aid to its erstwhile partner during the cold war era and US-Pakistan relations have soured due to reasons ranging from terrorism to its diplomatic proximity with China.

Islam has had its following in China for centuries. According to a New York Times report, there are presently 22-23 million Muslims, a minuscule minority in a country of 1.4 billion. Among them, the Hui and the Uyghurs comprise the biggest ethnic groups. Uighurs primarily live in Xinjiang, but the Hui live in enclaves scattered around the nation.

China has consistently denied any mistreatment of Uighurs in what it calls vocational training centers, which it says have been extremely successful in combating extremism and violence. Hundreds have died in unrest in Xinjiang in recent years, blamed by Beijing on Islamists and extremists. Rights groups and exiles say the violence is more a reaction against China’s suppression of the Uighur people.

