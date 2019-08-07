When there’s no diplomacy, why is our ambassador in India: Pak minister on Article 370

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry suggested Wednesday that Islamabad should sever diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian government scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, reported PTI.

During the joint session of Parliament, convened to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry was quoted by PTI as saying, “Why the Indian ambassador is here; why are we are not cutting off diplomatic relations. When there is no diplomacy between the two countries, then what our ambassador is doing there (in India).”

He said that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria is a good person, but he represents a “fascist regime”.

Drawing parallels with Palestine, Chaudhry said that Pakistan should not let Kashmir become another Palestine. “Pakistan should not be afraid of war because honour is important than anything,” he said. “We have to choose between dishonour and war. Wars are fought for honour, and not to win or lose. So we should not be afraid of wars,” the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan has, however, condemned and rejected the Indian government’s decision and vowed to exercise “all possible options” to counter India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step.