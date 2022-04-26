Watch: Woman suicide bomber blows herself up at Karachi University

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of Karachi University on Tuesday. Four people have also sustained injuries in the incident.

A CCTV footage, as shown on television channels, shows a burqa-clad woman standing at the entrance of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute as a white van approaches the gate. The bomb blast takes place just as the van is about to enter the building and the fumes of smokes cover the security camera.

According to Dawn, the women reportedly detonated herself just as the van enter the building. Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab said that the suicide attack was carried out by the woman.

Separatist militant group Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility and also said the attack was carried out by the woman suicide bomber.

According to local media reports, the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university.

Reacting to the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and assured Centre’s help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents.

I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 26, 2022

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson also reacted to the incident, expressing shock at the “cowardly terrorist attack”. He also offered his deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims.

MOS @HinaRKhar on the cowardly terrorist attack in #Karachi: “Shocked and saddened at the loss of innocent lives in a cowardly terrorist attack in Karachi. I offer my deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims.” — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 26, 2022

This is not the first time Chinese nationals have been the target of terror attacks in Karachi.

In July 2021, masked armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying two Chinese nationals in an industrial area of Karachi in which one of them was critically wounded, news agency PTI reported.