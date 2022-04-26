scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Watch: Woman suicide bomber blows herself up at Karachi University

Separatist militant group Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2022 10:28:59 pm
A screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the blast in Karachi on Tuesday.

At least four people, including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of Karachi University on Tuesday. Four people have also sustained injuries in the incident.

A CCTV footage, as shown on television channels, shows a burqa-clad woman standing at the entrance of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute as a white van approaches the gate. The bomb blast takes place just as the van is about to enter the building and the fumes of smokes cover the security camera.

According to Dawn, the women reportedly detonated herself just as the van enter the building. Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab said that the suicide attack was carried out by the woman.

 

Separatist militant group Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility and also said the attack was carried out by the woman suicide bomber.

According to local media reports, the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university.

Reacting to the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief  and assured Centre’s help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson also reacted to the incident, expressing shock at the “cowardly terrorist attack”. He also offered his deepest condolences to the Chinese government, people and families of victims.

This is not the first time Chinese nationals have been the target of terror attacks in Karachi.

In July 2021, masked armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying two Chinese nationals in an industrial area of Karachi in which one of them was critically wounded, news agency PTI reported.

