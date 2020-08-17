Watch: Newly built Islamabad airport’s ceiling begins to crumble during heavy rain

The Islamabad airport was built just two years ago. Source: @avpak3/Twitter

Islamabad’s newly constructed airport sustained damaged following a heavy thunderstorm last week, prompting the country’s aviation authorities to launch a probe. A video from inside the airport’s departure lounge showed parts of the ceiling crumbling and falling below during the heavy downpour.

Situation of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport ✈️ after rains .

The Airport was reportedly build with the help of chinese company pic.twitter.com/5UqhBd7XPq — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) August 16, 2020

According to Pakistan’s media reports, a spokesperson of the Aviation Division said that the incident occurred on the morning of August 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the region.

The Islamabad airport was built just two years ago and an inquiry into its faulty construction is currently underway after rainwater entered the airport on multiple occasions in the past.

Following the incident, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority mentioned in series of tweets that its Director-General “has taken cognizance of the damage caused by rainfall at IIAP”.

1/6 DG PCAA has taken cognizance of the damage caused by the rain at IIAP during early hours of 14-08-20. During the heavy thunderstorm, 56 mm of rain fell in less than 90 minutes. The torrential rain was accompanied by 37 knots winds. The thunderstorm ended just before 4.00am. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) August 16, 2020

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Director General of PCAA have also sought a detailed report from officials. The aviation minister will visit the airport to review the situation.

The Islamabad International Airport became fully functional in 2018, with all the flight operations shifting from Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

