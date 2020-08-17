scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
Watch: Newly built Islamabad airport’s ceiling begins to crumble during heavy rain

The Islamabad airport was built just two years ago and an inquiry into its faulty construction is currently underway after rainwater entered the airport on multiple occasions in the past.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2020 12:02:04 pm
Islamabad’s newly constructed airport sustained damaged following a heavy thunderstorm last week, prompting the country’s aviation authorities to launch a probe. A video from inside the airport’s departure lounge showed parts of the ceiling crumbling and falling below during the heavy downpour.

According to Pakistan’s media reports, a spokesperson of the Aviation Division said that the incident occurred on the morning of August 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the region.

Following the incident, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority mentioned in series of tweets that its Director-General “has taken cognizance of the damage caused by rainfall at IIAP”.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Director General of PCAA have also sought a detailed report from officials. The aviation minister will visit the airport to review the situation.

The Islamabad International Airport became fully functional in 2018, with all the flight operations shifting from Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

 

 

