Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacker caught on camera

The alleged attacker who opened fire on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s container during his Gujranwala rally was caught on camera on Thursday. The shooter can be seen waving his gun, while riding pillion on a motorcycle in videos circulated in the Pakistani media

According to Geo TV, the shots were fired at Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala. The former Pakistan PM is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad. Khan was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview with Aaj TV after the incident, confirmed that the former PM had been shot in the leg. He added that three other leaders were also injured.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing in Gujranula, Allahwala Chowk, and called for an immediate report on the incident. Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.