US Defense Secretary Austin meets Pakistan’s Army chief Bajwa at Pentagon

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties.

“On October 4th, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, at the Pentagon during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan. This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

US Defence Department spokesman’s comments on US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hosting Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for a meeting (which took place on Oct 4) pic.twitter.com/Az9elKYR5r — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) October 5, 2022

He received an enhanced honour cordon there, reported Pakistan-based media house Dawn. As per reports, an enhanced honour is reserved for high-profile guests like state and military leaders and involves an elaborate ceremony during which national anthems are played.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too had received an enhanced honour during his April visit.

The report said that Gen Bajwa is likely to meet National Intelligence Director Avril D Haines, and CIA Director William J Burns, though the official itinerary has not been released.

A meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken too might be in the cards.