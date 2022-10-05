scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

US Defense Secretary Austin meets Pakistan’s Army chief Bajwa at Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan

General Qamar Javed BajwaPakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File Photo)

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties.

“On October 4th, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, at the Pentagon during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan.  This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

He received an enhanced honour cordon there, reported Pakistan-based media house Dawn. As per reports, an enhanced honour is reserved for high-profile guests like state and military leaders and involves an elaborate ceremony during which national anthems are played.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too had received an enhanced honour during his April visit.

The report said that Gen Bajwa is likely to meet National Intelligence Director Avril D Haines, and CIA Director William J Burns, though the official itinerary has not been released.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

A meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken too might be in the cards.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:27:20 pm
Next Story

Chennai rains: Sudden showers in city; thunderstorm and lightning forecast in certain areas today

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement