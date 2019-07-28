Toggle Menu
Two transgender women tortured, killed in Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/two-transgender-women-tortured-killed-in-pakistan-5858537/

Two transgender women tortured, killed in Pakistan

Transgender people are often subjected to abuse in conservative, Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Pakistan, Pakistan transgender, transgender in Pakistan, transgenders in Pakistan, transgender killed Pakistan, indian express, world news, latest news
Senior officer Mohammad Ali Zia says the bodies were recovered late Saturday from a locked house in the Sahiwal district of the eastern Punjab province. (Representational image)

Police in Pakistan say they have found the bodies of two transgender women who were tortured and beaten to death.

Senior officer Mohammad Ali Zia says the bodies were recovered late Saturday from a locked house in the Sahiwal district of the eastern Punjab province. He says it’s unclear what motivated the killings, which appear to have taken place three days ago.

Transgender people are often subjected to abuse in conservative, Muslim-majority Pakistan. They are also among the victims of so-called honor killings carried out by relatives to punish perceived sexual transgressions.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan to launch crackdown on ‘cheap’ fairness cream
2 Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister
3 Press freedom in Pakistan is greater than Britain, says Imran Khan