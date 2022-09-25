scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Two Pakistani soldiers killed in blast near Afghanistan border

On September 13, three soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district.

Two Pakistan soldiers were killed in a blast near Afghanistan border, according to a report by PTI

Two soldiers were killed in a roadside blast in Pakistan’s restive north-western tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Sunday.

The soldiers killed in the blast in the Eisham area of the North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday were identified as Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal (42) and Naik Hussain Ahmed (38), the army said in a statement.

It said that clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.

The police said locally made bomb was used in the blast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?

On September 13, three soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

In a separate incident, the local police neutralized a three kilograms explosive device planted close to the national database registration office in in Bannu district, bordering North Waziristan tribal District.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 08:55:50 pm
Next Story

From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live streaming of court proceedings, and carbon dating in Varanasi

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement