Pak: Two Sikh men shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Two Sikh men were shot dead in Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan Sunday, local sources said.

The local Sikh community identified the deceased as shopkeepers Ranjit Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38). They were sitting at their shops at Batta Tal Chowk in Sarband area when two unidentified men arrived on a motorbike and opened fire, they said.

Satwant Singh, member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC), said it appeared to be a case of “targeted killings”. “Both were turbaned Sikhs who were sitting at their shops. The killers came on a bike and opened fire. It seems like a case of targeted killing,” Singh said.

This is the second incident against the minority community in Peshawar in the last eight months. In September last year, Satwant Singh was shot dead at his dawakhana (traditional medicine shop) in Peshawar. The Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, had claimed responsibility for the killing.