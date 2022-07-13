Pakistan: Monsoon rains kill 170 in less than a month; Balochistan, Sindh worst affected

At least 170 persons have reportedly died due to several rain-related incidents across Pakistan in less than a month.

The Sindh and Balochistan provinces reported the highest number of fatalities and damages, having recorded 103 deaths of the 170 reported since monsoon commenced in mid-June.

As of Monday, the toll included 91 women and children, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority. The rains also damaged homes, roads, five bridges and power stations across the country.

“In Sindh, 26 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the southern Sindh province since Saturday while in Balochistan the death toll has risen to 77,” a statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

#PakNavy HADR Ops in collb to @pdmasindhpk continued in various areas of Karachi. Rescue Ops aimed to support marooned populace during torrential rains. Pak Navy troops reaching out to deep localities & stand with nation midst challenges of severe urban flooding. pic.twitter.com/nRSWEtai4X — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) July 11, 2022

In Sindh province’s capital Karachi, commuters were left stranded in places and were seen attempting to wade through knee-deep water on foot or on bicycles. Some residents arranged for boats to move them to safer places.

The deluge prompted Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to travel to the port city to take stock of the situation, as per reports in local news media.

Bajwa called for “all-out efforts” to provide relief to citizens of Karachi, where an emergency was declared after heavy rains left large parts of the city flooded and without power, Arab News reported. “He directed Karachi Corps to ensure that all-out efforts and every single resource is utilized to bring comfort to the people,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In case you have missed the KP’s recent situation. pic.twitter.com/In7r4ox3sr — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, eight dams have been breached across Balochistan, Director-General of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Naseer Ahmed Nasar said. The Quetta-Karachi highway was force shut for traffic as the water from the Winder river began overflowing.

“Over 200 houses have completely washed away in the flash flood after the Winder river overflew,” Lasbela Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Bugti told Dawn, adding that with the help of the Navy around 500 stranded people had been rescued. More rains and flash floods are expected in the province.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two people were killed and three injured in rain-related incidents. Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Nowshera and Malakand were the worst affected parts of the province.

A rain emergency has been declared in Karachi, where the weatherman has predicted more showers from Thursday. According to a Dawn report, intermittent thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions between July 13 and 15, while Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala will likely witness flooding on July 13 and 14. Torrential rains have been predicted to continue in many parts of the country till July 17, which are likely to trigger landslides and urban flooding.

Vigorous #Monsoon activity during the week Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday). #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/LZnqfAe9W1 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) July 12, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal and provincial governments to remain alert in the wake of a fresh forecast of more heavy rainfall across the country.

Experts say climate change is the cause for the heavier than average downpour in Pakistan.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September and experts say rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Parts of southern Pakistan have faced drought since earlier this year.

