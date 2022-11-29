scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Pakistan security forces kill TTP commander, 10 militants in operation

The security forces have also reportedly suffered some casualties in the fierce gun battle, but this could not be confirmed.

The militants were reportedly fully armed. (Representational Image)

A high-valued TTP commander was killed along with ten other militants in a fierce gun battle during an encounter in northwest Pakistan on Monday, security sources said.

TTP commander Tipu and ten others were killed in the shootout between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and security forces in the restive Lakki Marwat district bordering South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the source said.

Also Read |Pakistan Taliban ends ceasefire with government, urges fighters to resume attacks

The security forces have also reportedly suffered some casualties in the fierce gun battle, but this could not be confirmed until the filing of this report, the source added.

The TTP fighters pouring in from the Afghan border were trapped by the security forces which resulted in the shootout.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

The militants were reportedly fully armed with US Night Vision Devices (NVD) equipment and heavy arms.

According to independent reports, the TTP, which demands the rule of Sharia across Pakistan, has announced the end of the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 09:04:09 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: All set for the final round of Group stage matches

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close