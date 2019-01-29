Pakistan appoints first Hindu woman judge

In a first, Pakistan has appointed a Hindu woman as a civil judge, as per a media report. Suman Kumari hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot and would be serving in her native district.

Graduated in law from Hyderabad, Suman did her masters in law from Karachi’s Szabist University, as reported by Dawn.

Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, said Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. Bodan is an eye specialist while Suman’s elder sister is a software engineer and another sister is a chartered accountant.

“Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty,” her father said.

This is not the first time that a person from the Hindu community has been appointed as a judge. The first judge from the Hindu community was Justice Rana Bhagwandas, who served as the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

Hindus make up nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan’s total population and Hinduism remains the second largest religion in Pakistan after Islam.