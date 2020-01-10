Sikh girl tells Pak court she doesn’t want to go back to parents, family says she’s afraid

(Representational) (Representational)

Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl from Pakistan who was allegedly forced to embrace Islam and marry a Muslim man in August last year, told Lahore High Court on Thursday that she does not want to go to back to her parents’ house.

Jagjit is the daughter of a head granthi at Tambu Sahib gurdwara in Nankana Sahib. She was rechristened Ayesha after her alleged forced marriage to Mohammad Hassan (19). Her brother, Manmohan Singh, told The Indian Express that she had been “brainwashed” and was “afraid and traumatised”.

“She is afraid. She is being threatened that we will be eliminated if she does not act according to their instructions. We will meet her on January 11,” said Manmohan.

The court has fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing. Jagjit’s counsel Sheikh Sultan said, “The court has given 10 working days to the girl to make up her mind after she said she wants to go with her khaavind (husband) Mohammad Hassan (19). Till the next hearing, the court has sent her back to the shelter home in Lahore.”

Last week, Hassan’s brother Imran Ali Chishti led a mob that threw stones at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. Threatening Sikhs at Nankana Sahib, Chishti had expressed anger at the alleged harassment of his family members by police and civil authorities. In a video clip, he was heard saying no Sikh would be allowed to live in Nankana Sahib and that the name of the town would also be changed. Chishti was arrested on Sunday night and booked under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism law.

Speaking over the phone from Pakistan, Jagjit’s brother Manmohan Singh said, “She has been brainwashed after what happened in Nankana Sahib.”

Jagjit’s family has alleged that six armed persons, including a woman, had barged into their house and kidnapped her, and later forced her to “embrace Islam and forcibly marry Hassan” on August 28 last year. A case of abduction was registered on the complaint of the family of the girl. Sultan, however, says the abduction FIR was quashed later.

