Pak’s new PM Shehbaz terms Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday termed ousted premier Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy ‘ claims as “drama”, saying he will resign and go home if it is proved.

Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23rd Prime Minister, Shehbaz said that good has prevailed over evil.

“Pakistan’s National Security Committee would be briefed on a controversial letter related to the so-called foreign conspiracy,” he said, terming Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as “drama”.

Khan had alleged that the US was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.

“I will resign and go home if conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz, 70, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by Parliament after rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Shehbaz received 174 votes – two more than the simple majority of 172.

Pakistan PM-elect Sharif says country heading for historical budget, trade deficits

Pakistan’s prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the country was on the way to posting the largest budget deficit in its history as well as historical trade and current account deficits.Sharif, in his speech after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, said that the outgoing government of Imran Khan had mismanaged the economy, and his new government was faced with a huge challenge to bring it back on track. –Reuters