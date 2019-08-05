Scrapping of Article 370 against UNSC resolution: Pakistan

Hours after India scrapped Article 370 status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Monday strongly rejected the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s move, calling it against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Advertising

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, “No unilateral step by the Government of India can change the disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

Follow LIVE updates on Jammu and Kashmir News

Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, it also proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.

Advertising

“The president on the recommendation of Parliament is pleased to declare as from 5th of August 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative…,” stated the resolution moved by the Home minister.

The announcement, capping days of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, led to an uproar, in the House and outside it too. While Congress called it BJP’s ‘tukde tukde‘ move on Jammu and Kashmir, BJP ally JDU walked out of Rajya Sabha.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah who were placed under house arrest late Sunday night slammed the Centre for scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” tweeted Mufti, adding that India has failed in keeping its promise to Kashmiris. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it was a total “betrayal of trust” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Section 144 has been imposed in Srinagar. Additional troops have been deployed to Jammu and the Centre has asked states to take special care of Jammu and Kashmir residents, especially students hailing from the state, against any mischief or breach of peace.