Returning Officer rejects Pervez Musharraf’s nomination papers

The nomination papers of Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for the July 25 general elections were rejected today by the returning officer on the ground that he was barred for life from contesting elections by the Peshawar high Court in 2013 .

Musharraf, 74, had filed his nomination papers from the northern district of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The ex-dictator had filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the ban imposed on him to contest elections by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.

The apex court had allowed him to file his nomination paper on the conditions that he appears in person on June 13.

Last week, the Supreme Court withdrew the permission it conditionally granted to the ex-dictator after he failed to appear before it in person, and postponed the hearing in the case for the indefinite period.

Returning Officer Muhammad Khan rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers citing court’s order, officials said.

Musharraf has also filed nomination for Karachi, where he has been summoned by an election officer to appear by the evening after his lawyer failed to appear in the morning.

Officials said that the nomination bid will be rejected due to ruling of the Supreme Court.

The former military ruler can appeal against the rejection of his nomination by June 22.

The last date for decision on the appeals by tribunals is June 27. The list of valid candidates will be published on June 28, whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29.

The final list of contesting candidates is scheduled to be published on June 30.

