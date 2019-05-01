Response to ‘misadventure by adversary’ would be stronger than before: Pakistan

Highlighting the retaliatory action against India on February 27 after the Balakot airstrikes, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday said its response to any “misadventure by the adversary” would be “stronger than before”.

“The PAF’s response on 27th February against the enemy aggression will be remembered in history as ‘Operation Swift Retort’,” PTI quoted Chief of the Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as saying.

He also warned that in case of any “misadventure by the adversary”, the response of the PAF would be “even stronger than before”.

Khan added that the PAF’s “swift response” was the demonstration of “our firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting the nefarious designs of the adversary”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated after the February 14 attack by a suicide bomber in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had taken the responsibility of the attack. Thirteen days later, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, the PAF retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in aerial combat and captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released and handed over to the Indian side on March 1.

(With PTI inputs)