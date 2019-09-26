After Trump’s ‘Islamic terrorism’ remark, Imran Khan says religion has nothing to do with terror

Days after US President Donald Trump called out the threat of radical Islamic terrorism during the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said religion had nothing to do with terrorism and “marginalisation of communities” fuels radicalisation, PTI reported.

Speaking at a roundtable conference on Countering Hate Speech in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Khan said, “Because religion has nothing to do with…no religion has anything to do with terrorism.” The conference was co-hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is politically perceived injustices that produce desperate people. But now we keep hearing about radical Islam. There is only one Islam. The Islam of Prophet Muhammad which we follow. There is no other Islam,” Imran Khan said.

The Pakistani PM also pointed out that before the 9/11 hijack incident, 75 per cent of suicide attacks were carried by the Tamil Tigers, who were Hindus, and Japanese suicide bombers downed American ships during World War II. “No one blamed their religion then,” the Dawn quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Imran Khan also said there were growing discrimination and violence based on faith and belief that led to the marginalisation of communities and resulted in their radicalisation.

Khan also raised objections to the “denigration” of revered Muslim personalities under the guise of “freedom of expression and opinion”, Dawn reported.

“The world must understand Muslim sensitivities for Islam and the reverence for Prophet Muhammad,” he said, apparently referring to the competition for cartoons in Europe depicting revered Muslim figures.