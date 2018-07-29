Imran Khan to be sworn in as Pakistan PM before August 14, says PTI

Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arrives to address an election campaign rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Pakistan will hold general election on July 25. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arrives to address an election campaign rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Pakistan will hold general election on July 25. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday announced that party chief Imran Khan will be sworn in as prime minister before the country’s independence day on August 14. Khan’s party is also trying to cobble together a coalition government with smaller parties and independents.

In spite of emerging as the clear winner and being the single largest party in the National Assembly after July 25 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is falling short of the numbers required to form a government on its own.

A party leader while addressing the media on Saturday night said that consultations are on to make up the numbers. “We have done our homework and he will take oath as Prime Minister before August 14,” Haq said.

The PTI obtained 115 general seats, which is 12 short of a simple majority in the July 25 elections, whereas opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 64 and 43 seats, respectively, preliminary results indicated.

The lower house of the Pakistan Parliament comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected. A party can form the government only if they manage to secure 172 seats in total. However, PTI is confident of forming the government.

The PPP and PML-N are also expected to meet and discuss a joint strategy in order to give the PTI a tough time in the parliament, the Dawn reported.

The PTI leaders, including chairman Khan, who have won more than one seat will have to vacate additional seats as the law allows an individual to retain only one seat.

Apart from Khan winning five seats, Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Taxila won two NA seats by defeating former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak won both National Assembly and provincial assembly seats. However, if the PTI decides to nominate him again for the office of the chief minister, he will also have to vacate the NA seat which means that the party’s seats will be reduced to 109.

