PTI chief Imran Khan: Five times he appeared on Indian TV

Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party shows his marked thumb after casting his vote at a polling station for the parliamentary elections in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday inched closer to becoming the single largest party in the country’s general elections, amid charges of rigging by rival political parties. It is currently leading in 119 seats after almost 50 per cent of votes polled have been counted.

Khan, who founded PTI in 1996, did not put on a strong show until 2013 when his party emerged as the third-largest party in parliament. Khan has been a strident critic of Nawaz Sharif, vowing a “new Pakistan” free of corruption. And he is widely seen as a preferred choice of the military.

Here are five videos of Imran Khan since the launch of his political career:

Imran Khan on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal: Talks about the formation of his party PTI and his vision

A year after his marriage, Imran Khan launched his party PTI in 1996. “The party was formed as a movement for justice and basically to have a just society where justice is based on independent and credible judicial system,” said Imran Khan in his interview to Simi Garewal. Within four months of PTI’s formation, Imran decided to contest in elections.

Imran Khan talks about India-Pakistan relations and how people are tired of the Kashmir issue

“The people are tired of Kashmir conflict, this conflict is a disaster for both the nations,” he said in the interview.

Khan said that differences will be resolved.

“If Mandela and DeClarke could do the impossible then what is the Kashmir issue, then two leaders of the same vision can do that,” he said.

Imran Khan talks about how his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is gaining more and more support

Imran Khan being grilled on Aap ki Adaalat

Imran Khan says he’s confident on becoming Pakistan’s next Prime Minister

