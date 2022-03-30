Pakistan PM Imran Khan set to lose his majority after key ally sides with Opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to lose his majority in the National Assembly after one of his coalition government’s key allies reportedly reached an agreement late Tuesday night to support the Opposition in the upcoming no-trust vote. A formal announcement is awaited.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) spokesperson said that a draft agreement has been finalised with the Opposition parties, reported Pakistan daily Dawn. However, it added that the party is expected to announce its decision only after it is ratified by the coordination committee.

Opposition leader and chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to announce the news. “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement,” he said. “We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow,” he added.

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers to retain power.

Dawn estimated that the government coalition has a strength of 171 members, as the lone Jamaat lawmaker has elected to stay neutral in the no-confidence vote. The balance will be further disturbed if MQM-P’s seven members pledged support to the Opposition.