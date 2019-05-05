Polio officer killed by gunmen in northwest Pakistan

A polio officer was killed by unidentified gunmen on Sunday in a tribal district of northwest Pakistan. The 35-year-old official, Abdullah Jan, was on way to his home when the gunmen opened fire on him in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district near Pak-Afghan border, police said.

Advertising

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The administration has started investigation into the incident to know about the causes behind the murder.

Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.

Militant groups have killed nearly 100 polio workers and their guards since 2012 on the pretext that they could be Western spies.