Toggle Menu
Polio officer killed by gunmen in northwest Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/polio-officer-killed-by-gunmen-in-northwest-pakistan-5711637/

Polio officer killed by gunmen in northwest Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.

Pakistan, Balochistan, Pakistan bus attack, Balochistan bus attack, Pakistan bus passengers killed, Balochistan bus passengers killed, Pakistan bus passengers attacked, Balochistan bus passengers attacked, ISIS attack, ISIS suicide bombing, Islamic State, CM Jam Kamal, Jam Kamal Balochistan, Balochistan Jam Kamal, World news, Indian Express
The polio officer was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (AP Photo/File/Representational)

A polio officer was killed by unidentified gunmen on Sunday in a tribal district of northwest Pakistan. The 35-year-old official, Abdullah Jan, was on way to his home when the gunmen opened fire on him in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district near Pak-Afghan border, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The administration has started investigation into the incident to know about the causes behind the murder.

Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.

Militant groups have killed nearly 100 polio workers and their guards since 2012 on the pretext that they could be Western spies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan's quest for IMF bailout costs finance minister, central bank governor and top revenue officer their jobs
2 Azhar's 'global terrorist' designation unlikely to have negative impact: Pak envoy
3 Pakistan removes SBP Governor, FBR Chairman amid talks on IMF bailout package