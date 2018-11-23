Police foil attack on Chinese Embassy in Karachi, three terrorists killed

Pakistan security forces Friday foiled an attempt on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi by three suicide bombers. The terrorists, members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), hurled grenades at the embassy before engaging in an hour-long gunfight with the security personnel. Two policemen and all three terrorists were killed in the encounter. Another security guard was wounded. The staff in the consulate were unharmed in the attack.

Advertising

In a statement, BLA said it attacked the Chinese Embassy since Beijing was exploiting Pakistan’s resources.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and called it a “conspiracy” against cooperation between Pakistan and China, which he described as “mightier than the Himalayas and deeper than the Arabian Sea”. A statement from his office read, “The Prime Minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed. Such incidents will never be able to undermine the Pakistan-China relationship.”

While condemning the attack, China asked Pakistan to tighten security in the high-security area and take “practical measures” to ensure the safety of its citizens. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “China strongly condemns any violent attacks against diplomatic agencies and requests that Pakistan takes practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.”

Advertising

“We highly appreciate the efforts of the Pakistani side,” Shuang said. China, which calls Pakistan as its all-weather friend, has invested in several projects in the country and is currently developing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth $50 billion.

Meanwhile, India also condemned the terrorist attack. “We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

(With inputs from agencies)