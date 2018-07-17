PML-N to launch Nawaz Sharif’s grandson for poll campaign

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on July 13 on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty over his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London. REUTERS/File Photo Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on July 13 on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty over his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London. REUTERS/File Photo

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson will campaign for PML-N for the July 25 general elections, becoming the first member of the third generation of the Sharif family to actively participate in the party activities.

Junaid Safdar, a student of politics at a UK university, reached Pakistan on Monday. He is expected to meet his grandfather Sharif, mother Maryam and father Capt (retd.) M Safdar, all three imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Quoting a senior PML(N) leader, the Dawn reported that whether Junaid manages to visit his mother and grandfather in jail or not, he is likely to address corner meetings in certain constituencies.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on July 13 on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty over his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The pictures and posters of Junaid, who is in his 20s, were installed in areas surrounding Sharif’s residence.

“Though many PML-N candidates are yearning to invite Junaid in their respective campaigns, it’s being planned to arrange corner meetings in several constituencies including the one where his mother had planned to contest before her disqualification,” the official said.

He said a decision on selecting more constituencies for Junaid and content of his speeches will be taken after his meeting with his mother.

According to him, the party will release more audio and, if possible, video messages of Sharif and her daughter during the party’s electioneering if the duo is denied bail in the Avenfield case.

One audio message each of the two leaders has already been released through the social media.

