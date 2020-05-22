Follow Us:
Friday, May 22, 2020
COVID19

Pakistan plane crash videos: PIA flight crashes in Karachi residential area

According to Dawn, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the pilot informed the control room that there was a technical glitch and he decided to go around instead of landing the plane, even though two runways were at the ready.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2020 5:45:53 pm
Footages shared on social media show smoke billowing from the site of the crash. The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash, adding that PK 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. (Source: Dawn)

Moments before its expected landing in Karachi, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 98 people onboard, crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, Dawn reported. The fate of people onboard remains unknown.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash, adding that PK 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi.

According to Dawn, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the pilot informed the control room that there was a technical glitch and he decided to go around instead of landing the plane, even though two runways were at the ready.

Here are some video and audio clips of the plane crash in Pakistan:

<

Ambulances and rescue officials have been pressed into service to help residents. Expressing shock over the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said rescue and relief teams were on the ground and an immediate inquiry would be instituted. He also gave his condolences to the families of the deceased.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement