Pakistan plane crash videos: PIA flight crashes in Karachi residential area

Moments before its expected landing in Karachi, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 98 people onboard, crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, Dawn reported. The fate of people onboard remains unknown.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash, adding that PK 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi.

According to Dawn, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the pilot informed the control room that there was a technical glitch and he decided to go around instead of landing the plane, even though two runways were at the ready.

Here are some video and audio clips of the plane crash in Pakistan:

#PIA spokesperson says flight 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. The #AirbusA320 crashed in densely populated Model Colony area near Jinnah international airport in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/Nn7XScHxJS — Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid) May 22, 2020

PIA’s Lahore-Karachi flight PK-8303 crashed on a residential area near Karachi airport a short while ago. Fire fighters trying to control fire in an affected house👇🏼 🔥 ✈️ #planecrash #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/LEg1roPjol — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 22, 2020

PIA Plane Crash Audio Recording: Last conversation b/w Pilots & the ATC !! We Have Lost Engine ~ Last Words From PILOT 😢#planecrash pic.twitter.com/ajrrPvdnYE — Ahmed Shehwar (@AhmedShehwar1) May 22, 2020

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard. #planecrash pic.twitter.com/bj0IOsVih3 — Waqas Khan (@VakacKhan) May 22, 2020

Terrible, terrible news! Pakistan International Airlines plane with 91 people onboard has crashed in a residential area in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/pMkXDraqbs — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) May 22, 2020

Plane crash site in Karachi pic.twitter.com/CEBE7mB34J — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) May 22, 2020

Ambulances and rescue officials have been pressed into service to help residents. Expressing shock over the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said rescue and relief teams were on the ground and an immediate inquiry would be instituted. He also gave his condolences to the families of the deceased.

