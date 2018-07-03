Petrol price hiked by Rs 7.54 per litre in Pakistan, costs nearly Rs 100 now

The price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs 14 per litre The price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs 14 per litre

Pakistan’s caretaker government, earlier this week, increased petrol prices by Rs 7.54 per litre. Citing “tight fiscal position” as the reason for the price hike, the finance ministry, on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), said it was passing on “the full impact of the increase to the consumers.” The new rates came into effect from July 1, 2018, the country’s local media reported.

ORGA recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 7.54 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs 14 per litre. The kerosene oil price is increased by Rs 3.36 per litre, while that of light diesel oil is hiked by Rs 5.92 per litre. After the revision, petrol is available at Rs 99.50 per litre, while the high speed diesel (HSD) is available at a cost of Rs 119.31 per litre. Kerosene oil, meanwhile, costs Rs 87.70 per litre and the LDO Rs 80.91 per litre.

“The increase in the petroleum prices is caused due to increase in petroleum prices in international market and depreciation of rupee against US dollar,” a statement from the Finance Ministry read, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the caretaker leadership on June 11 had increased the prices by Rs 4.26, Rs 6.55, and Rs 4.46 per litre, respectively, for petrol, diesel, and kerosene oil for the June 12-30 period, Geo TV news reported.

The price hike comes weeks ahead of General elections in Pakistan. The elections, scheduled on July 25, will be the first since Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the office of the prime minister over financial irregularities and Panama fraud. The term of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-(N) government-led by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came to an end on May 31. A caretaker government was set-up to look after the day-to-day affairs of the country till the time new government is elected.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd