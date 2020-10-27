At least 7 killed in blast inside Peshawar madrasa

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured after an explosion at a madrasa in Peshawar's Dir Colony. (Representational Image)

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured after an explosion at a madrasa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, the Dawn reported on Tuesday.

While the cause of the blast is unknown, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansoor Aman told reporters that an investigation is underway.

At least 70 people with injuries were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, a spokesperson at the medical facilty said.

Last month, five people were killed and two injured in a blast in Akbarpur area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

