Pervez Musharraf ‘growing weak rapidly’ due to unspecified illness, can’t return to Pakistan now: Report

Pervez Musharraf was recently snapped watching the Pakistan-India Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan’s former dictator General Pervez Musharraf cannot return to the country as he is “growing weaker rapidly” due to an unspecified illness, a senior leader of his party told The Dawn. “We cannot put his life at risk,” the party leader said, adding that Musharraf would return to Pakistan but on the guarantees that he would be given a free trial and also allowed to leave the country for treatment.

Musharraf, 75, is facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007. He, however, left Pakistan in 2016 and moved to Dubai citing medical reasons. The former dictator hasn’t returned since then and has been declared a proclaimed offender, with a special court now considering ways to extradite him.

According to Muhammad Amjad, a former chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — a political party floated by Musharraf in 2010 — Musharraf has to visit London for treatment every three months due to his ailment. “Pervez Musharraf had a fracture in his spine, for which he got treated in the USA. But nowadays he is being treated for a separate ailment. For this, he has to go to London after every three months,” Amjad said, without mentioning any details about the alleged medical problem.

Watching indo pak match in dubai with sheikh zaruni Ck Khanna & Parvez musharraf pic.twitter.com/V9RjOurVwx — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 23, 2018

Adding that the party cannot divulge much about his illness to the country, Amjad said the medical reports will be presented to the chief justice and the Pakistani court. Amjad reiterated that Musharraf wants to appear before the court and is in consultation with his legal team to decide when and how to return. He also claimed that the former dictator was to return to Pakistan before the July 25 general elections but “hurdles were created in his way”.

Last month, Pakistan’s Supreme Court assured Musharraf that high-level security will be provided to him if he returns to the country to face the trial in the treason case. He was recently snapped watching the Pakistan-India Asia Cup match in Dubai.

