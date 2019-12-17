Pakistan Army stands by Musharraf, says death sentence received with ‘pain and anguish’

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf is currently in Dubai for medical treatment. (Source: Reuters/File) Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf is currently in Dubai for medical treatment. (Source: Reuters/File)

Hours after former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was handed death penalty by a special court, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations Tuesday said the decision has been received with pain by Pakistan Armed Forces and the due legal process has been ignored.

Musharraf was handed death penalty by a special court for imposing Emergency in 2007. A bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising of Justices Nazar Akbar and Shahid Karim delivered a 2-1 split verdict, according to Dawn.

In a statement, the DG ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor said, “The decision given by the “An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor.”

“The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste,” he added

“Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the statement read.

Musharraf, who is in Dubai since 2016 for medical treatment, had declared a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, suspending Pakistan’s Constitution. He also detained several judges, including the chief justice of Pakistan.

Defending the move, Musharraf had claimed that members of the judiciary were “working at cross purposes with the executive and legislature in the fight against terrorism and extremism”.

The emergency was lifted on December 15, after 42 days. Musharraf resigned from office less than a year later, with the Opposition preparing the ground to impeach him. In 2009, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that Musharraf’s decision to impose the state of emergency was unconstitutional. Musharraf had left the country when asked by the Supreme Court to defend his actions as president. In 2013, the top court agreed to try Musharraf for treason.

He returned to Pakistan after nearly five years from his self-exile in United Kingdom to contest general elections. He was given an anticipatory bail, protecting him from arrest in three high-profile cases. After dodging 22 hearings, Musharraf appeared before the supreme court in 2014. He plead not guilty for all charges.

In 2016, Musharraf gets permission to fly to Dubai for medical treatment. He promised to return to his “beloved homeland” in a few weeks. After a month, a special court hearing the charges against Musharraf declared him an absconder for failing to return.

