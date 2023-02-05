Ex-president Pervez Musharraf: From Pakistan military ruler to fugitive in murder cases

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf, 79, died at a hospital in Dubai Sunday after a prolonged illness, news agency Reuters reported quoting a spokesperson from the country’s embassy in UAE.

The four-star general ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999. He took power by ousting the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had tried to sack him for greenlighting an operation to invade Kashmir, bringing Pakistan and India to the brink of war.

In this April 17, 2005, file photo, Pakistan’s then President Pervez Musharraf receives his birth certificate from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (PTI) In this April 17, 2005, file photo, Pakistan’s then President Pervez Musharraf receives his birth certificate from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (PTI)

He also served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th Chief of Army Staff from 1998 to 2007.

Born in New Delhi in 1943, Musharraf was four-years-old when his parents joined the mass exodus by Muslims to the newly created state of Pakistan.

According to Reuters, Musharraf joined the army at the age of 18 and went on to lead an elite commando unit before rising to become its chief and oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.

Musharraf with former US president George W Bush (REUTERS, file) Musharraf with former US president George W Bush (REUTERS, file)

In his early years in government, Musharraf won plaudits internationally for his reformist efforts, pushing through legislation to protect the rights of women and allowing private news channels to operate for the first time.

He also became one of Washington’s most important allies after the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States and successfully lobbied then-president George W Bush to pour money into the Pakistani military.

Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, July 15, 2001. (AP, file) Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, July 15, 2001. (AP, file)

The later years of his presidency were, however, overshadowed by his increasingly authoritarian rule. In 2006, Musharraf ordered military action that killed a tribal head from the province of Balochistan, laying the foundations of an armed insurgency that rages to this day.

In 2007, a suicide attack that assassinated opposition leader Benazir Bhutto triggered waves of violence in the country. He was declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case. Musharraf’s efforts to strong-arm the judiciary also led to protests and a besieged leader postponed elections and declared a state of emergency in Pakistan.

After 11 long years, the country’s first democratic elections were held in 2008, but Musharraf’s party lost the polls. Facing impeachment by parliament, he resigned the presidency and fled to London.

He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to run for a seat in parliament but was immediately disqualified. He was allowed to leave for Dubai in 2016. In 2019, a court sentenced him to death in absentia for the 2007 imposition of emergency rule but the verdict was later overturned.

