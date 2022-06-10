‘Organs malfunctioning, recovery not possible’: Family of ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks after his health worsened, his family said Friday, amid reports that he was kept on ventilator.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” the family of the retired Pakistani General tweeted.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008. The leader was also the head of the Pakistani military and had come into power by removing the then PM Nawaz Sharif in a coup. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

(With inputs from PTI)