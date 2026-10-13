Passenger train derails in central Pakistan, killing at least 5 people and injuring 35

A local resident takes photographs of derailed coaches after a passenger train derailed on the outskirts of Multan, in central Pakistan, Tuesday. (AP)

A passenger train derailed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, killing five people and injuring 35 others, police and a Pakistan Railways spokesman said. The train was traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to the northwestern city of Peshawar when it derailed in Sher Shah city in Punjab province, railway spokesman Kaleem Akhtar said.

Rescuers recovered all four bodies and evacuated the injured from the train’s 14 cars, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, but one died before he could be transported, rescue officials said. Emergency responders and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, he said.