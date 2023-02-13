scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Pakistan’s first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, joined the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2020.

A doctor who is said to be Pakistan’s first Hindu female civil servant is now the assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab province’s Hassanabdal city, the first in the town’s history, the media reported on Monday.

She assumed charge as the assistant commissioner and administrator of Hassanabdal city in the Attock district, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Gulwani cleared the examination in her first attempt and was, according to many activists from the Hindu community, the first Pakistani woman from the community to have passed the exam since the Partition, The Express Tribune newspaper said.

She grew up in Sindh province’s Shikarpur city and became a doctor on her parents’ wish before enrolling in the Federal Public Service Commission, the report said.

“I do not know if I am the first one, but (I) have never heard of someone (female) from my community even appearing for the exam,” Gulwani had said after clearing her exam.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:24 IST
