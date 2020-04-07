Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise above 4,000; death toll reaches 54

Daily wages workers carry sacks of wheat flour and other food supplies provided for free by a municipally, during a lockdown to try to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Daily wages workers carry sacks of wheat flour and other food supplies provided for free by a municipally, during a lockdown to try to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 4,000 on Tuesday with more than 500 fresh infections reported, while the death toll reached 54, according to health officials.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in its update on its website, reported that four patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections has gone up to 4,004, while 54 have died due to COVID-19. As many as 429 have recovered while 28 were in critical condition, it said.

According to the officials, Punjab has 2,004 cases, Sindh 982, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 500, Gilgit-Baltistan 211, Balochistan 202, Islamabad 83 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 18.

The country has so far tested 39,183 people, including 3,088 during the last 24 hours.

The increase in the number of new cases was reported despite hectic efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

The government has extended the partial lockdown until April 14 and asked people to stay indoors and follow social distancing measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced Rs 1,200 billion financial package to help vulnerable people and businesses.

Meanwhile, medical staff across Pakistan have complained for weeks over the severe shortages of safety equipment in hospitals as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Police on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff in Balochistan for protesting over the lack of protective gears.

According to President Young Doctors Association Yasir Khan, more than 150 doctors and paramedics have been arrested.

The doctors and medical staff wanted to protest outside the Chief Minister House when the police baton-charged them.

The protest came after more than a dozen doctors contracted the virus reportedly while discharging their duties.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday criticised the government for lack of efforts to combat the coronavirus, saying “nothing is being done on ground”.

