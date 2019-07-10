Pakistani news anchor shot dead over personal dispute in Karachi

A Pakistani news anchor was shot dead over a personal dispute in Karachi late on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistan daily, Mureed Abbas, who worked with Bol News, was killed during a fight over a monetary dispute with someone whose identity police had withheld. He was rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was declared brought dead.

Another anchor, Khizar Hayat, was also injured in the incident. He later succumbed to injuries.

South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said that a police party later raided the residence of the suspect and caught him attempting suicide. “The suspect shot himself in the chest,” he said, adding that he was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Taking note of the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam sought a report from the concerned deputy inspector general and also directed officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence collected from the crime scene.